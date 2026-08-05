On this episode of the Thinking Global Podcast, David Anderson speaks with the Thinking Global team in Part Two of our two-part series on Judith N. Shklar and International Relations. Here, David chats with Kieran (⁠⁠⁠@kieranjomeara⁠⁠⁠) about Civil Disobedience, cruelty, our duty to transnational civil disobedience, and using Shklar in thinking about International Relations.

David Anderson (University of St. Andrews - @scotswoodworker @StAndrewsIR) is a PhD Candidate in International Relations. His research interests are broadly focused on international political theory, migration and border studies, citizenship, cruelty, and justice. In particular, David's current research focuses significantly on the (late) political thought of Judith Shklar, civil disobedience, and the conceptualisation of borders.

Lastly, we want to hear from you! Do you have a conference or event you would like to promote? Which Thinking Global Podcast episodes have you been listening to? Which articles on E-International Relations have you enjoyed reading? What are you currently publishing on? Send us your letters to thinkingglobal.eir@gmail.com and have them read out on the podcast! If you enjoy the output of E-International Relations, please consider a ⁠donation⁠.

Thinking Global is available on all major podcast platforms.