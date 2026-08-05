This week on the Thinking Global Podcast, Dean Vuletic (University of Luxembourg) speaks with the Thinking Global team about the Eurovision Song Contest and international politics. Dr. Vuletic chats with Kieran (⁠⁠⁠@kieranjomeara⁠⁠⁠) and Victoria (@vic_hhberg) about the history of the Eurovision Sing Contest, critical socio-political geography around the competition, how the competition becomes a site of international political contestation itself, and so much more – all in the build up to the 68th Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday 11 May 2024 in Malmö, Sweden.

Dean Vuletic (University of Luxembourg) is the world’s leading academic authority on the history of the Eurovision Song Contest. He is also the lecturer behind the world's first university course on Eurovision, which he began teaching at New York University and has since taught at the University of Vienna and Charles University in Prague. Dubbed "Professor Song Contest", Dean is a prominent commentator on Eurovision in the international media. His commentaries, interviews and op-eds have appeared in a number of media outlets. He is the author of Postwar Europe and the Eurovision Song Contest (Bloomsbury, 2019), Eurovision Song Contest: Una Storia Europea (Minimum Fax, 2022), and the co-editor of The Eurovision Song Contest as a Cultural Phenomenon: From Concert Halls to the Halls of Academia (Routledge, 2022).

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