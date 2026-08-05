On this week's episode, Dov Waxman speaks with the Thinking Global team about the unfolding attack by Hamas on Israel and the Israeli response as it stands. With Kieran (@kieranjomeara) and Edward (@edwarddcurry5), Professor Waxman discusses what has occurred in Israel and Gaza since the morning of October 7th; whether we should consider this a 'Third Intifada'; if this will lead to a new generation of Palestinian refugees in the region; the extent to which the recent Israeli judicial crisis and increased numbers of settlers in the West Bank are chief causal factors of the conflict; how for the IDF may go and their strategy in the coming days; questions about Israeli intelligence failures; the international reaction, and the likely outcome of the conflict.

Prof. Dov Waxman (⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@DovWaxman) is the director of the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Y&S Nazarian Center for Israel Studies. He is a Professor of Political Science and The Rosalinde and Arthur Gilbert Foundation Chair of Israel Studies at UCLA.Professor Waxman's research focuses on the conflict over Israel-Palestine, Israeli politics and foreign policy, U.S.-Israel relations, American Jewry’s relationship with Israel, Jewish politics, and anti-Semitism. He is the author of dozens of scholarly articles and four books: The Pursuit of Peace and The Crisis of Israeli Identity: Defending / Defining the Nation (Palgrave, 2006), Israel’s Palestinians: The Conflict Within (Cambridge University Press, 2011), Trouble in the Tribe: The American Jewish Conflict over Israel (Princeton University Press, 2016), and most recently, The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: What Everyone Needs to Know (Oxford University Press, 2019).

This interview was recorded between 9-9:40pm (GMT) on the 8th of October 2023.

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