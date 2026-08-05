On this week's episode, Elena Şimanschi speaks with the Thinking Global team about Russian (dis)information on Ukraine. Elena chats with Kieran (⁠⁠@kieranjomeara⁠⁠) and Catharine Damron (⁠@catharinedamron⁠) about what (dis)information is, what its major mechanisms are, how it materialises, its connection with emotion and memory, alongside the findings of her empirical study.

Elena Şimanschi (⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@ESimanschi⁠) is a PhD candidate in the program of Political Science, Public Policy and International Relations at the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona. Her PhD dissertation explores the geopolitics of disinformation in the Eastern Neighbourhood. Additionally, check out Elena's article in International Affairs ⁠'Fabricating a War? Russian (dis)information on Ukraine.'⁠

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