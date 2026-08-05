On this episode of the Thinking Global Podcast, Evie Aspinall (@EvieAspinall_) chats with Kieran (⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@kieranjomeara⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠) about British foreign relations at this General Election, soft power, the foreign policy proposals of the different parties, and more. This is the second episode in our 2024 UK General Election special series, posting a new episode every day in the week leading up to the July 4th election.

Evie Aspinall is the Director of The British Foreign Policy Group (@TheBFPG), an independent, non-partisan think tank dedicated to advancing the UK’s global influence. Her primary research interests are domestic consent for foreign policy, the UK’s role in the world and challenges posed by the UK’s strategic rivals. She has previously worked at UN Women UK and is a regular commentator in the media on issues pertinent to UK foreign policy.

Lastly, all this week we have another Open Letter Competition. Entries WILL be read out on the next episode so long as they are sent in before Thursday 4th July. Please do email your answers (of no more than 300 words) to: thinkingglobal.eir@gmail.com.

In what way has this UK General Election been entwined with international relations and why?

Alongside that, we always enjoy hearing from you! Which Thinking Global Podcast episodes have you been listening to? Which articles on E-International Relations have you enjoyed reading? What are you currently publishing on? Send us your letters to the email address above and have them read out on the podcast! If you enjoy the output of E-International Relations, please consider a ⁠donation⁠.

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