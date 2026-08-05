This week on the Thinking Global Podcast, Professor Fawaz Gerges speaks with Kieran (⁠⁠⁠@kieranjomeara⁠⁠⁠) and Edward (@edwarddcurry5) about his latest book What Really Went Wrong: The West and The Failure of Democracy in the Middle East (Yale University Press, 2024 - available to pre-order), conceptualising the Middle East, political Islam, Pan-Arabism, alongside colonialism and imperialism in the region. This is followed by a discussion of the causes leading to the Israeli-Hamas conflict and what must happen for peace to transpire.

Fawaz Gerges (@FawazGerges) is Professor of International Relations at The London School of Economics and Political Science (@LSEIRDept, @lseideas). He is the holder of the Emirates Professorship in Contemporary Middle East Studies and was also the inaugural Director of the LSE Middle East Centre from 2010 until 2013. His special interests include Islam and the political process, social movements, including mainstream Islamist movements and jihadist groups, Arab and Muslim politics in the 20th century, the international relations of the Middle East, the Arab-Israeli conflict, American foreign policy towards the Muslim world, the modern history of the Middle East, and more. Some of Prof. Gerges’ works include: Making the Arab World: Nasser, Qutb, and the Clash that Shaped the Middle East (Princeton University Press, 2018), ISIS: A History (Princeton University Press, 2016), The New Middle East: Protest and Revolution in the Arab World (Cambridge University Press, 2013), Journey of the Jihadist: Inside Muslim Militancy (Harcourt Press, 2007), and The Far Enemy: Why Jihad Went Global (Cambridge University Press, 2005).

Lastly, we want to hear from you! Which Thinking Global Podcast episodes have you been listening to? Which articles on E-International Relations have you enjoyed reading? What are you currently publishing on? Send us your letters to thinkingglobal.eir@gmail.com and have them read out on the podcast! If you enjoy the output of E-International Relations, please consider a ⁠donation⁠.

Thinking Global is available on all major podcast platforms.