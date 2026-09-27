This week on the Thinking Global Podcast, Professor G. John Ikenberry speaks with Kieran (⁠⁠⁠@kieranjomeara⁠⁠⁠) about Liberal International Order. Prof. Ikenberry explores critiques of the Liberal international order in relation to the Russo-Ukrainian War, the global south and modernity, alongside the major overarching qualities of liberal internationalism. This is the second episode in this two-part series.

G. John Ikenberry is the Albert G. Milbank Professor of Politics and International Affairs at Princeton University in the Department of Politics and the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs (@Princeton). He is also Co-Director of Princeton’s Center for International Security Studies. Prof. Ikenberry is the author of World Safe for Democracy: Liberal Internationalism and the Crises of Global Order (Yale 2020), Liberal Leviathan: The Origins, Crisis, and Transformation of the American System (Princeton, 2011), After Victory: Institutions, Strategic Restraint, and the Rebuilding of Order after Major Wars (Princeton, 2001),Liberal Order and Imperial Ambition: American Power and International Order (Policy, 2006), and so many more. Prof. Ikenberry has authored 130 journal articles, essays, and book chapters. Prof. Ikenberry’s latest article for International Affairs, ‘Three Worlds: the West, East and South and the competition to shape global order’ is also discussed.

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