This week on the Thinking Global Podcast, Dr. Genevieve Guenther speaks with Kieran (⁠⁠⁠@kieranjomeara⁠⁠⁠) and Catharine (@catharinedamron) about conceptualising ‘climate crisis’, COP28, how the media, activists, deniers and diplomats communicate and miscommunicate the key facts of the climate crisis, and how climate politics is bound-up with language.

Dr. Genevieve Guenther (@DoctorVive) is the founding director of End Climate Silence (@EndClimtSilence) and affiliate faculty at The New School, where she sits on the board of the Tishman Environment and Design Center (@NewSchoolTEDC). Dr. Guenther advises NGOs, corporations, and policymakers on fossil-fuel disinformation and climate communication, and she serves as Expert Reviewer for the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Her next book is ‘The Language of Climate Politics: Fossil Fuel Propaganda and How to Fight It’, due to be released in mid-2024 with Oxford University Press.

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