This week on the Thinking Global Podcast, George Lawson chats with Kieran (⁠⁠⁠@kieranjomeara⁠⁠⁠) and Catharine (@catharinedamron) on conceptualising Revolution, the debates within comparative political and sociological studies about revolution, whether history or comparative theory is more significant when thinking about revolution, and what ‘anatomies’ of revolution mean for him in the first episode of a two-part series.

Prof. George Lawson (@GeorgeLawsonIR) is Professor in the Department of International Relations at Australia National University. His work centres primarily on historical sociology and revolutions. He is the author of Anatomies of Revolution (Cambridge, 2019); and Negotiated Revolutions: The Czech Republic, South Africa and Chile (Routledge, 2016/2005). Equally, Prof. Lawson is co-author of On Revolutions: Unruly Politics in the Contemporary World (Oxford, 2022) with Colin Beck, Mlada Bukovanksy, Erica Chenoweth, Sharon Nepstad and Daniel Ritter; and The Global Transformation: History, Modernity and the Making of International Relations (Cambridge, 2015) with Barry Buzan. He is also the co-editor of Global Historical Sociology (Cambridge, 2017) with Julian Go, and The Global 1989 (Cambridge, 2010) with Chris Armbruster and Michael Cox.

Lastly, this week we have our first ‘open letter challenge’. What is your favourite international relations theory to read about and why? – the best entry will be read out on next week’s episode. Just email your letters to: thinkingglobal.eir@gmail.com. Alongside that, we always enjoy hearing from you! Which Thinking Global Podcast episodes have you been listening to? Which articles on E-International Relations have you enjoyed reading? What are you currently publishing on? Send us your letters to the email address above and have them read out on the podcast! If you enjoy the output of E-International Relations, please consider a ⁠donation⁠.

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