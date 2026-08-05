This week on the Thinking Global Podcast, Prof. Giorgio Shani speaks with Kieran (⁠⁠⁠@kieranjomeara⁠⁠⁠) and Tusharika (@Tusharika24) about Sikh Nationalism, The Khalistan Movement, tensions between Canada and India concerning Sikh Nationalism, how this is distinct from Hindu Nationalism, and what it is to conceive of a Post-Western IR.

Prof. Giorgio Shani (@GiorgioShani) is a Professor and former Chair of the Department of Politics and International Studies at International Christian University, Tokyo. He is the author of Sikh Nationalism and Identity in a Global Age (Routledge, 2008) and Religion, Identity and Human Security (Routledge, 2014), co-author of Sikh Nationalism: From a Dominant Minority to an Ethno-Religious Diaspora (Cambridge University Press, 2021), and more. From 2014 to 2018, he served as President of the Asia-Pacific region of the International Studies Association (ISA) and currently chairs the Religion and Politics Research Committee at the International Political Science Association (IPSA). Additionally, check out Giorgio's recent article for E-International Relations on this topic: The Sikh Diaspora: In The Shadow Of Khalistan.

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