On this week’s episode of the Thinking Global Podcast, Harris Mylonas chats with Kosta Kambouris on the international politics of nations, nationalism, migration, nation-building and the global politics of diaspora management in relation to nation-building.

Harris Mylonas (@hmylonas) is Associate Professor of Political Science and International Affairs at George Washington University’s Elliot School of International Affairs and editor-in-chief of Nationalities Papers. He is interested in the processes of nation and state-building, migration and diaspora policies, and political development. His work contributes to our understanding of states’ management of diversity that may originate from national minorities, immigrants, diasporas, or refugees. He is particularly interested in the role of decision makers’ perceptions about foreign involvement in their domestic affairs and the impact these perceptions have on the planning and implementation of state policies. He is the author of The Politics of Nation-Building: Making Co-Nationals, Refugees, and Minorities, which won the 2014 European Studies Book Award by the Council for European Studies and the Peter Katzenstein Book Prize. He is also the author The Politics of Nation-Building, and many other works. He is currently working on a book project tentatively entitled Diaspora Management Logics, analysing why some states develop policies to cultivate links with and/or to attract back certain diasporic communities while others do not.

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