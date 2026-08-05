On this week’s episode of the Thinking Global Podcast, Dr. Harry Hobbs chats with Kieran (⁠⁠⁠@kieranjomeara⁠⁠⁠) and Edward (@edwarddcurry5) on micronations and the international system, the practices of legitimacy and sovereignty of micronations, their position in international law, and more. A new member of the team is also introduced, Daniel Drury, who reviews Under a White Sky by Elizabeth Kolbert.

Harry Hobbs (@HarryHobbsUNSW) is an Associate Professor in the Faculty of Law and Justice at the University of New South Wales. Harry's primary research interests are in public law and the rights of Indigenous peoples. He holds an ARC Discovery Early Career Research Award, where he is investigating Indigenous-State treaty-making in Canada and New Zealand to identify lessons for modern treaty-making processes in Australia. He has published several books on micronations, including Micronations and the Search for Sovereignty and How To Rule Your Own Country. His most recent work is Pseudolaw and Sovereign Citizens (Hart, 2025).

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