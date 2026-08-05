Henri Vanhanen talks with the Thinking Global team about Finland joining NATO alongside Finnish Foreign and Defence Policy broadly, following-up on his E-International Relations Op-Ed ⁠'Finland and NATO Membership'⁠.

Henri Vanhanen is a foreign policy advisor for the National Coalition Party in Finland. He has previously worked as a Research Fellow in the Finnish Institute for International Affairs, Parliament of Finland, Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland, European Parliament, and the US Embassy in Helsinki. You can follow him on Twitter @HenriVanhanen.

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