James Der Derian talks with the Thinking Global team about Quantum International Relations, revealing what this could mean for International Relations Theory and International Security. In this episode, Professor Der Derian speaks about the future of International Theory and International Relations broadly, reminding us of the importance of 'quantizing' the discipline and the benefits this can bring.

Professor James Der Derian is the Michael Hintze Chair of International Security Studies and Director of the Centre for International Security Studies at University of Sydney (⁠@Usyd_ssps⁠). His research and teaching interests are in international security, information technology, international theory and documentary film.

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