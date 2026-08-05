On this episode of the Thinking Global Podcast, James Goldgeier speaks with Edward (@edwarddcurry5) and Kieran (⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@kieranjomeara⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠) about US foreign policy after the 2024 Presidential election, NATO, Sino-US relations, transatlantic relations, European security and more. This is the third episode in our 2024 US Election special series.

James Goldgeier (@JimGoldgeier – American University) is a Professor of International Relations and served as Dean of the School of International Service at American University from 2011-17. He is a Visiting Fellow at the Center on the United States and Europe at the Brookings Institution. He is also a research affiliate at the Center for International Security and Cooperation and the Center for Democracy, Development, and the Rule of Law, both at Stanford University. He serves as the chair of the State Department Historical Advisory Committee and is a member of the Secretary of State's International Security Advisory Board. He was a Visiting Senior Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations from 2017-19, and in 2018-19, he held the inaugural Library of Congress Chair in U.S.-Russia Relations at the John W. Kluge Center. His most recent books are Evaluating NATO Enlargement: From Cold War Victory to the Russia-Ukraine War (co-edited with Joshua R. Itzkowitz Shifrinson) and Foreign Policy Careers for PhDs: A Practical Guide to a World of Possibilities (co-authored with Tamara Cofman Wittes). He is the recipient of the Edgar S. Furniss book award in national and international security and co-recipient of the Georgetown University Lepgold Book Prize in international relations.

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