This week on the Thinking Global Podcast, Prof. Jamie Gaskarth speaks with Kieran (⁠⁠⁠@kieranjomeara⁠⁠⁠) and Romanos (@rmnorph) about the defining features of British Foreign Policy, the ‘indo-pacific’ tilt, the Commonwealth, what we should expect from David Cameron (@David_Cameron) as Foreign Secretary, the effect of Brexit, and evaluating William Hague (@WilliamJHague) as an ‘activist’ foreign minister.

Prof. Jamie Gaskarth (@GaskarthJamie) was appointed Professor of Foreign Policy and International Relations at the Open University in February 2021, having previously been a Reader in Foreign Policy and International Relations at the University of Birmingham, and Senior Lecturer at Plymouth University. His research looks into issues of ethics, decision making and accountability, with a particular focus on UK foreign policy. His most recent book Secrets and Spies: UK Intelligence Accountability After Iraq and Snowden (Chatham House/Brookings Institution Press, 2020) explored the challenges of holding intelligence agencies accountable when what they do is secret. Also, check out his recent article for the Cambridge Review of International Affairs ‘William Hague’s activist foreign policy: the perils of merging practices’. He is currently developing projects on the ethical dilemmas of disinformation; and how to persuade leaders to respect human rights, using positive as well as negative reinforcement.

Lastly, we want to hear from you! Which Thinking Global Podcast episodes have you been listening to? Which articles on E-International Relations have you enjoyed reading? What are you currently publishing on? Send us your letters to thinkingglobal.eir@gmail.com and have them read out on the podcast! If you enjoy the output of E-International Relations, please consider a ⁠donation⁠.

Thinking Global is available on all major podcast platforms.