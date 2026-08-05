This week on the Thinking Global Podcast, Prof. Joseph S. Nye. Jr. chats with Kieran (⁠⁠⁠@kieranjomeara⁠⁠⁠) and Edward (@edwarddcurry5) about his latest book A Life In The American Century (Polity, 2024), soft power, international relations theory, US foreign policy, the current crisis in the Middle East, and the question of US decline.

Prof. Joseph. S. Nye Jr. (Harvard Kennedy School – @Kennedy_School @Harvard) is University Distinguished Service Professor, Emeritus and former Dean of the Harvard Kennedy School of Government. He has served as Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs, Chair of the National Intelligence Council, and Deputy Under Secretary of State for Security Assistance, Science and Technology. His books include, but by no means limited to, Power and Interdependence (TBS, 1977) co-written with Robert O. Keohane; Soft Power: The Means To Success in World Politics (PublicAffairs, 2004); The Powers to Lead (Oxford University Press, 2008) ; The Future of Power (Hachette, 2011); Presidential Leadership and the Creation of the American Era (Princeton University Press, 2013); Is the American Century Over? (Polity, 2015); Do Morals Matter?: Presidents and Foreign Policy from FDR to Trump (Oxford University Press, 2020); and Soft Power and Great-Power Competition ([Open Access] Springer, 2023). He is a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, the British Academy, and the American Academy of Diplomacy. In a recent survey of international relations scholars, he was ranked as the most influential scholar on American foreign policy, and in 2011, Foreign Policy named him one of the top 100 Global Thinkers.

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