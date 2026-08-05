This week on the Thinking Global Podcast, Dr. Kathleen McInnis (@kjmcinnis1) speaks with the Thinking Global team about podcasting the political. Dr. McInnis chats with Kieran (⁠⁠⁠@kieranjomeara⁠⁠⁠) and Jennifer (@JenniferEngl) about how they became a podcasting political scientist, the ‘smart women, smart power’ programme, why political podcasting is so vital, and how we can think to a greater extent about podcasting the political.

Kathleen J. McInnis is a senior fellow and director of the Smart Women, Smart Power Initiative at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). Her research areas include the intersection of gender and national security; global security strategy; defense policy; and transatlantic security. Before rejoining the Center, she served as a specialist in international security at the Congressional Research Service (CRS), where she served as a senior expert to Congress on strategic issues including defense policy, military operations, civilian-military relations, irregular warfare, and global strategy. Prior to CRS, she worked as a research consultant at Chatham House in London, writing on NATO and transatlantic security matters. From 2006 to 2009, Dr. McInnis served in the Office of the Secretary of Defense (Policy), working on NATO operations in Afghanistan. Dr. McInnis is widely published; her articles have featured in major domestic and international outlets. She is the author of two books: How and Why States Defect from Contemporary Military Coalition (Palgrave Macmillan, 2019) and the novel The Heart of War: Misadventures in the Pentagon (Post Hill Press, 2018).

Lastly, this week we have another Open Letter Competition. The best entry will be read out on next week’s episode. Please do email your answers (no more than 300 words) to the following question to: thinkingglobal.eir@gmail.com. This week’s challenge seeks to answer the questions: How can the study of international relations become more global?

Alongside that, we always enjoy hearing from you! Which Thinking Global Podcast episodes have you been listening to? Which articles on E-International Relations have you enjoyed reading? What are you currently publishing on? Send us your letters to the email address above and have them read out on the podcast! If you enjoy the output of E-International Relations, please consider a ⁠donation⁠.

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