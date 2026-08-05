This week, Kevin Bloor speaks with Kieran (⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@kieranjomeara⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠) about the A-Level global politics course. Kevin also chats about his book Understanding Global Politics (2022), how to think about the exam, structuring essays, and more.

Kevin Bloor is an author, Principal Examiner and teacher. He has over twenty years of experience in the social sciences and is the author of several texts and educational resources such as Understanding Global Politics, The Definitive Guide to Political Ideologies, Understanding Political Theory and Sociology: Theories, Theorists and Concepts. He holds a BA in Politics and International Relations and an MA in International Relations, both from Staffordshire University, and an MPhil in Government from Manchester University.

Lastly, this week we have another Open Letter Competition. The best entry will be read out on next week’s episode. Please do email your answers (no more than 300 words) and bio to the following question to: thinkingglobal.eir@gmail.com. This week’s challenge seeks to answer the question: Which is more important: international order or global justice?

Alongside that, we always enjoy hearing from you! Which Thinking Global Podcast episodes have you been listening to? Which articles on E-International Relations have you enjoyed reading? What are you currently publishing on? Send us your letters to the email address above and have them read out on the podcast! If you enjoy the output of E-International Relations, please consider a ⁠donation⁠.

Thinking Global is available on all major podcast platforms.