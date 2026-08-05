Luke M. Herrington talks with the Thinking Global team about where Religion, Sex, Gender, and Political Violence intersect, following-up on his popular article ⁠'Probing the Intersection of Religion, Gender, and Political Violence'⁠.

Dr. Luke M. Herrington is an Adjunct Professor of Political Science at Park University in Parkville, Missouri. His research and teaching interests focus on political violence and extremism, religion in comparative and international politics, IR theory, and popular culture.

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