This week on the Thinking Global Podcast, Prof. Maria Popova and Prof. Oxana Shevel talk with Kieran (⁠⁠⁠@kieranjomeara⁠⁠⁠) and Jennifer (@JenniferEngl) about their new book 'Russia and Ukraine: Entangled Histories, Diverging States' (Polity, 2023).

Maria Popova (@PopovaProf) is Associate Professor of political science and Jean Monnet Chair at McGill University in Montreal, Canada. Her research focusses on The Russo-Ukrainian War, the prosecution of political corruption in the Balkans and East Central Europe, alongside political development in Ukraine, judicial and anti-corruption reforms, and EU accession reforms. Her previous works include Politicized Justice in Emerging Democracies: A Study of Courts in Russia and Ukraine. (Cambridge University Press, 2012).

Oxana Shevel (@OxanaShevel) is an Associate Professor of comparative politics at Department of Political Science at Tufts University and Director of Tufts International Relations program. Her research and teaching focuses on the post-Soviet region, especially Ukraine and Russia, and issues such as nation building and identity politics, citizenship policies, memory politics, church-state relations, and democratization process in the post-Soviet region. Her previous works include the award winning Migration, Refugee Policy, and State Building in Postcommunist Europe (Cambridge, 2011).

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