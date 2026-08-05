On this week’s episode of the Thinking Global Podcast Distinguished Professor Emeritus Mark Juergensmeyer speaks with Tusharika Deka (⁠@Tusharika24⁠) about religious conflict, religious nationalism, a methodology for researching where religion and global politics meet, Professor Juergensmeyer’s latest book, and more.

Mark Juergensmeyer (@juergensmeyer) is Distinguished Professor Emeritus of Global Studies, Sociology, and affiliate of Religious Studies at the University of California, Santa Barbara, where he was the founding director of the Global and International Studies Program and the Orfalea Center for Global and International Studies. He is an expert on religious violence, conflict resolution and South Asian religion and politics, and has published more than three hundred articles and thirty books, including his most recent release in April 2025: ‘Why God Needs War and War Needs God.’

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