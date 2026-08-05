On this episode of the Thinking Global Podcast, Marsha Henry speaks with the Thinking Global team about her new book The End of Peacekeeping: Gender, Race, and the Martial Politics of Intervention (University of Pennsylvania Press, 2024). Here, Prof. Henry chats with Kieran (⁠⁠⁠@kieranjomeara⁠⁠⁠) and Marianna (@Faloulah) about peacekeeping, researching peacekeeping operations, Critical Race Theory, Black Feminism, anthropological methods, and more.

Marsha Henry (@mghacademic) is the Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton Chair in Women, Peace, Security and Justice at the Mitchell Institute, Queen’s University Belfast (@QUBelfast). Professor Henry's research focuses on gender, peace, and security; gender and militarisation; gender and development; and intersectional feminist methodologies. Over the past 20 years, her research has concentrated on documenting the social experiences of living and working in peacekeeping missions.

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