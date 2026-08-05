This week on the Thinking Global Podcast, Dr. Maurice Stierl speaks with Kieran (⁠⁠⁠@kieranjomeara⁠⁠⁠) and Marianna (@Faloulah) about how time can be weaponised, how this relates to EU Maritime Migration Policy, migrant resistance and solidarity, the entanglement of borders, and resistance as method.

Dr. Maurice Stierl (@MauriceStierl) leads the research group ‘The Production of Knowledge on Migration’ at the Institute for Migration Research and Intercultural Studies at Osnabrück University. His research focuses on migration struggles in contemporary Europe and (northern) Africa and is broadly situated in the fields of International Political Sociology, Political Geography, and Migration, Citizenship and Border Studies. He is the author of Migrant Resistance in Contemporary Europe(Routledge, 2019) and recently published an article in Security Dialogue entitled: ‘Rebel spirits at sea: Disrupting EUrope’s weaponizing of time in maritime migration governance’.

Lastly, we want to hear from you! Which Thinking Global Podcast episodes have you been listening to? Which articles on E-International Relations have you enjoyed reading? What are you currently publishing on? Send us your letters to thinkingglobal.eir@gmail.com and have them read out on the podcast! If you enjoy the output of E-International Relations, please consider a ⁠donation⁠.

Thinking Global is available on all major podcast platforms.