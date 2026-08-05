On this week's episode, Mauricio Palma-Gutiérrez speaks with Thinking Global team about migration and displacement in South America. Palma-Gutiérrez discusses with Kieran (@kieranjomeara) and Daniel the causes and effects of migration from Venezuela, how those states along the Andes are changing their perception and policy towards migration, how such policy is different to that of EU states, and the role of international institutions in the global migration crisis.

Mauricio Palma-Gutiérrez (@xmpalmax⁠)is a PhD Candidate and Researcher in the School of Politics and International Studies at The University of Warwick. His current research focuses on contested practices and changing conceptions of sovereignty in cross-border migration from Venezuela along the South American Andes.

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