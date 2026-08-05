On this week's episode, Megan MacKenzie speaks with the Thinking Global team about Military Sexual Violence (MSV) and her new book ⁠Good Soldiers Don't Rape⁠, available from Cambridge University Press. Professor MacKenzie chats with Kieran (⁠@kieranjomeara⁠) and Abigail about what Military Sexual Violence is, exploring sexual violence in conflict through a gendered lens, how military exceptionalism links to MSV, media coverage of MSV globally, the ethics and methodology of collecting data and reporting on MSV, and finally why soldiers swap illicit images.

Prof. Megan MacKenzie is Director and Simons Chair in International Law and Human Security at the School for International Studies at Simon Fraser University (@SFU⁠). Professor MacKenzie is a feminist scholar interested in war, security studies, post-conflict recovery and reconstruction, and military culture. Her work is broadly focused on the ways that gender matters in understanding war and insecurity and the ways that experiences of war and insecurity are shaped by gendered norms and sexism.

Alongside this, check out Prof. MacKenzie's article ⁠'Why Do Soldiers Swap Illicit Pictures?'⁠ and her 2015 book Beyond The Band of Brothers: The US Military and the Myth that Women Can't Fight, published by Cambridge University Press.

Lastly, we want to hear from you! Which Thinking Global Podcast episodes have you been listening to? Which articles on E-International Relations have you enjoyed reading? What are you currently publishing on? Send us your letters to thinkingglobal.eir@gmail.com and have them read out on the podcast!

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