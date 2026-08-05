In this week's episode of the Thinking Global podcast, Michael Kugelman speaks with the team and explores both the international and regional dynamics of contemporary South Asian politics. Starting by answering two questions about the upcoming elections in Pakistan and India, alongside the global reach of these elections, Michael Kugelman talks about democratic backsliding in the South Asian region, Sri Lanka in the international arena and, finally, the lessons that must be learnt for US foreign policy after the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Michael Kugelman (@MichaelKugelman) is the Director of the South Asia Institute at the Woodrow Wilson Center. He is a leading specialist on Afghanistan, India, and Pakistan and their relations with the United States. The editor or co-editor of 11 books, he has written for The New York Times, Foreign Policy, Foreign Affairs, and other publications, covering topics ranging from U.S. policy in Afghanistan to terrorism to water, energy, and food security in the region.

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