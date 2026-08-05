On this episode of the Thinking Global Podcast, Michael W. Mosser and Dan G. Cox chat with Edward (@edwarddcurry5) and Kieran (⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@kieranjomeara⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠) about their E-International Relations article, conceptualising misinformation, the history and function of cyberattacks at US elections, the possibility of insurgency in 2024 and more. This is the second episode in our 2024 US Election special series.

Michael W. Mosser (@mwmosser)is the Director of the Center for European Studies (CES) and Associate Professor of Instruction at the University of Texas at Austin with appointments in the Department of Government and the International Relations and Global Studies (IRG) program. From 2022 to August 2024, he was the Executive Director of the Global Disinformation Lab (GDIL), as well as a Distinguished Scholar in the Robert S. Strauss Center for International Security and Law.

Dan G Cox is a professor of political science at the US Army School of Advanced Military Studies. He has written broadly on the future of war. He served in the NATO partnership for Peace on a mission to Armenia. All opinions expressed here are his and do not represent the US Army, School of Advanced Military Studies, or any DoD or US governmental agency.

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