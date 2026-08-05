⁠In this week's episode of the Thinking Global Podcast, Kieran (@kieranjomeara) and Ismail (@AdamSmailH) speak with Mohammed Baharoon about the 'quantum' politics of the Middle East. Here, Mohammed Baharoon chats with the podcast team to explore what he means when referring to the regional politics of the Middle East as 'quantum' in character. Alongside this, Baharoon discusses both Arab-Israeli and Arab-Iranian relations, the role of the BRICS - especially China - in the region, and the effects of the Russo-Ukrainian War.

Mohammed Abdul Rahman Baharoon (⁠⁠⁠⁠@MABaharoon⁠) is Director General of The Dubai Public Policy Research Centre, UAE. Mohammed Baharoon began his career in the media, working with such publications as: العربي "Al-Arabi" Magazine and Al-Ittihad newspaper. Following this, he became the Editor for Gulf Defense Magazine and resultingly the director of research at b'huth. Mohammed Baharoon focuses his research on the interplay between Geostrategy and policymaking in governance, stability, capacity building, and future-proofing within the Middle East.

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