On this week's episode, Natasha Saunders speaks with the Thinking Global team about the 'slow violence' of asylum and digital border technologies. Dr. Saunders chats with Kieran (⁠⁠⁠@kieranjomeara⁠⁠⁠) about the distinction between refugee status and asylum, the 'slow violence' of the latter, digital border technologies, current UK policy towards asylum seekers and refugees, and the manner in which resistance manifests to these.

Natasha's research sits at the intersection of global politics and political theory, focusing on contemporary social and political thought as a framework for analysing pressing global issues. She has a particular interest in issues of forced migration, human rights, and digital border control practices, and in conceptualisations of, and questions about, political responsibility, social justice, political subjectivity, and agency. Dr Saunders is currently in the early stages of a new research project exploing the Ethics of Border Controls in a Digital Age.

Dr. Natasha Saunders (⁠@NEGSaunders⁠) is a Lecturer of International Relations at The University of St. Andrews. Her research has been funded by the ESRC and by the Carnegie Trust for the Universities of Scotland. Her most recent project, funded by a Carnegie Trust Research Incentive Grant details the political activism of refugees and asylum seekers in Scotland since 1999, with findings recently published in Millennium: Journal of International Studies. Her research has been published in Refugee Survey Quarterly, and The International Journal of Human Rights. Her book, International Political Theory and the Refugee Problem, was published in 2018 as part of the Routledge Research in the Global Politics of Migration series. She has also contributed to two books on the thought of Hannah Arendt. Additionally, check out Natasha's article in The European Journal of Political Theory ⁠⁠⁠⁠'Security, digital border technologies, and immigration admissions: Challenges of and to non-discrimination, liberty and equality'⁠.

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