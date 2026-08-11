On this week’s episode, Dr Nathan Critch chats with Kieran (⁠⁠⁠@kieranjomeara⁠⁠⁠) and Marianna (@Faloulah) about his new book The Politics of Public Inquiries: Crises, Containment and Contestation, public inquiries in the UK, their efficacy, their politicisation, and much more.

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Dr. Nathan Critch is a Research Associate at the University of Manchester. His research focuses on UK Governance and public policy. He is the author of The Politics of Public Inquiries: Crises, Containment and Contestation (Palgrave Macmillan). Nathan’s research has been published in British Politics and the British Journal of Politics and International Relations, he has contributed to both The Conversation and LSE British Politics and Policy and has given testimony as an expert witness before the House of Lords Select Committee on Statutory Inquiries.

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