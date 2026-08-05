On this week’s episode of the Thinking Global Podcast, Professor Noah Zerbe chats with Kosta Kambouris and Kieran (⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@kieranjomeara⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠) about the global politics of food, the economy, technology, globalisation, and more. Professor Zerbe’s YouTube channel, where he shares lectures and insights, can be found @NoahZerbe.

Noah Zerbe (@n_zerbe) is a Professor of Political Science at California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt. His research focuses on the intersections of food politics, globalisation, biotechnology, and political economy. He has published extensively on the political economy of genetically modified foods, agricultural innovation, and the impact of globalisation on food systems. His recent work examines how economic and technological changes are reshaping the politics of food in the 21st century.

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