On this episode of the Thinking Global Podcast, Dr. Patrick J. Vernon (@paddyjvernon) chats with Kieran (⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@kieranjomeara⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠) about Queer International Relations, how it intersects with this election, queer epistemology, their most recent work The Coloniality of Humanitarian Intervention, and more. This is the third episode in our 2024 UK General Election special series, posting a new episode every day in the week leading up to the July 4th election.

Patrick J. Vernon. is a Lecturer in Gender and War Studies in the Department of War Studies at King’s College London. Their research studies the role of gendered, sexual and racialised representations in discourses and practices of security. They are particularly interested in the study of political violence from the micro to the global level, having researched topics including online abuse, hostile media representations of minoritised groups, bordering practices, genocide, and humanitarian intervention. Alongside their academic practice, Patrick has a creative freelance practice that focuses on engaging with minoritised communities. Patrick served on the steering group for The Healing Gardens of Bab, co-curated and executively produced immersion: a celebration of community and belonging at Moseley Road Baths, and helped to deliver Key to the City and Public Trust. Patrick’s current book, The Coloniality of Humanitarian Intervention, scrutinises the practice of humanitarian intervention to explore the extent to which racism and heteronormativity, rooted in colonial understandings of time and space, are enacted through the UK’s responses, failed responses, and non-responses to atrocity crimes.

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