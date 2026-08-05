On this week’s episode of the Thinking Global Podcast, Dr. Philip Cunliffe joins Kieran (⁠⁠⁠@kieranjomeara⁠⁠⁠) and Oliver Bisogni to discuss his new book The National Interest: Politics After Globalization,. Together, they explore what the concept of ‘the national interest’ entails, how International Relations as a discipline has moved away from it, and why Cunliffe argues for its revival in contemporary political thought. The conversation ranges from debates over globalization and sovereignty to questions about Brexit and the future of international order.

Dr. Philip Cunliffe (@thephilippics) is Associate Professor in International Relations at University College London. His research interests span the theory and practice of sovereignty, nationalism, international order, and humanitarian intervention. He is the author and editor of several books, including Cosmopolitan Dystopia: International Intervention and the Failure of the West, Lenin Lives! Reimagining the Russian Revolution 1917–2017, and The New Twenty Years’ Crisis: A Critique of International Relations, 1999–2019. In addition to his academic work, he is a co-host of the popular political podcast Bungacast (also known as Aufhebunga Bunga), which examines global politics after the end of the end of history.

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