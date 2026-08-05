This week on the Thinking Global Podcast, Professor Robert Fatton, Jr. speaks with Kieran (⁠⁠⁠@kieranjomeara⁠⁠⁠) and Edward (@edwarddcurry5) about the international politics of Haiti and Caribbean affairs. In part two of this two-part series, Professor Fatton chats to the team about Haiti in the ‘outer periphery’ of the global economic system, humanitarian intervention, CARICOM, and more.

Robert Fatton, Jr. is the Julia A. Cooper Professor of Government and Foreign Affairs in the Department of Politics at the University of Virginia (@UVA @uva_artsci). He also served as Chair of the Department of Politics from 1997 to 2004; and Associate-Dean of the Graduate School at the University of Virginia from 2010 to 2012. He is the author of several books and a large number of scholarly articles. His publications include: Black Consciousness in South Africa (1986); The Making of a Liberal Democracy: Senegal’s Passive Revolution, 1975-1985 (1987); Predatory Rule: State and Civil Society in Africa (1992); Haiti’s Predatory Republic: The Unending Transition to Democracy (2002); The Roots of Haitian Despotism (2007); Haiti: Trapped in the Outer Periphery (2014); The Guise of Exceptionalism: Unmasking the National Narratives of Haiti and the United States (2021). He is the recipient of the 2011 Award for Excellence of the Haitian Studies Association for his “commitment and contribution to the emerging field of Haitian Studies for close to a quarter of a century.”

Lastly, this week we have another Open Letter Competition. The best entry will be read out on next week’s episode. Please do email your answers (no more than 300 words) and bio to the following question to: thinkingglobal.eir@gmail.com. This week’s challenge seeks to answer the question: Which is more important: international order or global justice?

Alongside that, we always enjoy hearing from you! Which Thinking Global Podcast episodes have you been listening to? Which articles on E-International Relations have you enjoyed reading? What are you currently publishing on? Send us your letters to the email address above and have them read out on the podcast! If you enjoy the output of E-International Relations, please consider a ⁠donation⁠.

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