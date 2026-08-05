On this week's episode, Sarrah Kassem speaks with the Thinking Global team about the global politics of the platform economy. Dr. Kassem chats with Kieran (@kieranjomeara) about what the platform economy is, how the politics of such an economy is global, the alienation experienced by Amazon workers globally, and the manner in which platform workers hold both power and agency on the global level.

Dr. Sarrah Kassem (⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@KassemSarrah⁠) is Lecturer and Research Associate in the field of Political Economy at the Institute of Political Science at the University of Tübingen. Her current teaching and research foci centre around workers, working conditions, different forms of labour organization and the intersectional dimensions of the labour movement. Dr. Kassem's book 'Work and Alienation in the Platform Economy' (2023) can be purchased from ⁠Bristol University Press⁠. Alongside this, check out Sarrah's article for E-International Relations: '⁠The Global Geographies of the Platform Economy⁠'.

Thinking Global is available on all major podcast platforms.