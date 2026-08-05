On this week's episode, Seán Molloy speaks with the Thinking Global team about Realist Ethics and the thought of E.H.Carr. With Kieran (@kieranjomeara), explores what 'Realism' as a school of IR theorising is, how considering Realism as amoral or immoral is incorrect, responses to and misinterpretation of Carr's 'The Twenty Years Crisis' , the importance of hermeneutics, what Carr's 'impure' or 'inconsistent' ethics looks like, and how figures like Mearsheimer fit into this discourse.

Dr. Seán Molloy (⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@SeanMolloyIR) is Reader of International Relations at The University of Kent. Dr Molloy has published two books: The Hidden History of Realism: A Genealogy of Power Politics (Palgrave Macmillan: New York, 2006) and Kant's International Relations: The Political Theology of Perpetual Peace (Ann Arbor: University of Michigan Press, 2017). Kant's International Relations was awarded the Susan Strange Prize for the best book in any field of International Studies by the British International Studies Association and the Sussex International Theory Prize by the Centre for Advanced International Theory.

Dr. Molloy has been awarded a British Academy Mid-Career Fellowship to investigate the role played by Marx and Hegel in E.H.Carr's theorisation of the role of ethics in IR. The fellowship will enable him to finish a book on Carr and ethics, the first of two books examining Realist ethics in International Relations. This project has also been supported by the Arts and Humanities Research Council. Dr. Molloy's research on Realism has also been supported by the Royal Society of Edinburgh and he was a Principal Investigator on the Leverhulme supported Classical Realism Meets Critical Theory international research network.

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