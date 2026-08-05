On this week’s episode of the Thinking Global Podcast, Dr. Simon Polinder chats with Kieran (⁠⁠⁠@kieranjomeara⁠⁠⁠) on the concept of love, how we can use love as a lens to think about international relations, fear vs. love, love in the history of international thought and more. Dr. Polinder’s article ‘Through the Eyes of Love’: Looking at International Politics Differently’ won the E-International Relations 2024 Articles Award.

Simon Polinder (@SPolinder) is a postdoctoral researcher at the Department History of International Relations at Utrecht University. He is associated with the project Reimagining Religion, Security and Social Transformation. This project is part of the broader knowledge agenda of the Joint Initiative for Strategic Religious Action (JISRA) programme. As part of the JISRA Knowledge Agenda, this project will provide crucial input to the study of religion and security and to policy and practitioner efforts to address the role of religion in conflict, violence and social transformation processes. Within this project Utrecht University and the University of Groningen focus on the countries Nigeria, Kenya and Indonesia. He is the author of Towards a New Christian Political Realism. The Amsterdam School of Philosophy and the Role of Religion in International Relations (Routledge 2024).

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