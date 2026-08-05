Thales Carvalho speaks with the Thinking Global team about Brazil's President Lula and Brazilian Foreign Policy, following-up on his co-authored article ⁠'Lula is back on the international stage, or is he?'⁠. Here we discuss the foreign policy of President Lula in relation to that of Bolsonaro, Brazilian policy towards the Global South, Star Wars, and so, so much more.

Thales Carvalho holds a Ph.D. in Political Science (Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais – Brazil) and was a Visiting Graduate Student at the University of California – San Diego. His research focuses on international security and foreign policy in Latin America and has been published in the journal of Latin American Politics and Society and the Oxford Research Encyclopaedia of International Studies, among other publications. Thales Carvalho can be found on Twitter: ⁠@thaleslcarvalho⁠.

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