This week the Thinking Global Podcast is launching a new series with a focus on borders: Thinking Borders, presented by Marianna Karakoulaki (@Faloulah). In our first episode Professor Shahram Khosravi discusses autoethnography, personal narratives, the ethics of writing about others, Iran, border resistance and more.

Prof. Shahram Khosravi is Professor of Anthropology at Stockholm University. His research interests include anthropology of Iran and the Middle East, migration, displacement and border studies. Khosravi is the author of The ‘Illegal’ Traveler: an auto-ethnography of borders (Palgrave, 2010) which has been translated into Finnish, Spanish, Italian and Greek, Seeing Like a Smuggler: Borders from Below, (edited volume with Mahmoud Keshavarz) (Pluto Press, 2022), Precarious Lives: Waiting and Hope in Iran, (University of Pennsylvania Press, 2017) and After Deportation: Ethnographic Perspectives, (Palgrave (2017, edited volume).

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