On this week’s episode of the Thinking Global Podcast, Trita Parsi speaks with Edward (@edwarddcurry5) and Kieran (⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@kieranjomeara⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠) about on Trump’s Middle East foreign policy, US-Israel relations, the Abraham Accords, relations with Turkey, and more. This is the fourth episode of our 2024 US Elections special series.

Trita Parsi (@tparsi – Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft) is the executive vice president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft. He is an award-winning author and the 2010 recipient of the Grawemeyer Award for Ideas Improving World Order. He is an expert on US-Iranian relations, Iranian foreign policy, and the geopolitics of the Middle East. He has authored three books on US foreign policy in the Middle East, with a particular focus on Iran and Israel. He is the co-founder and former president of the National Iranian American Council. Parsi has followed Middle East politics through work in the field and extensive experience on Capitol Hill and at the United Nations. His works include Losing an Enemy: Obama, Iran and The Triumph of Diplomacy and Treacherous Alliance: The Secret Dealings of Israel, Iran and The United States.

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