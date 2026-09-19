In this week's episode of the Thinking Global podcast (Part 1 of 2) Kieran and Abi speak to Professor Patricia Owens, Dr. Katharina Rietzler, Professor Kimberly Hutchings, and Dr. Sarah C. Dunstan about their award winning anthological volume ⁠'Women's International Thought: Towards a New Canon'⁠, published by Cambridge University Press. This book is part of the ⁠'Women and The History of International Thought' Leverhulme Trust Project⁠ (⁠@leverhulmewhit⁠). Here, Kieran, Abi and the panel explore why it is that women have been neglected from the canon of international thought, alongside what so many of those excluded have to say on topics such as imperialism, diplomacy, and gender in the international realm.

Prof. Patricia Owens (⁠@Politics_Oxford⁠), is Professor of International Relations at The University of Oxford. Her research interests include twentieth-century international history and theory, historical and contemporary practices of Anglo-American counterinsurgency and military intervention, and disciplinary history and the history of international and political thought.

Dr. Katharina Rietzler (⁠@KatHistory⁠), is Senior Lecturer in American History at The University of Sussex. Her main research interest is the history of international thought from the 1910s to the 1960s, with a focus on the United States and women as international thinkers.

Prof. Kimberly Hutchings (⁠@QMPoliticsIR⁠), is Professor of Politics and International Relations at Queen Mary, University of London. She is interested in our frameworks for thinking about politics, and the ideas and assumptions that structure and influence political and ethical judgment and action.

Dr. Sarah C. Dunstan (⁠@sarahcdunstan⁠), is Lecturer in the International History of Modern Human Rights at The University of Glasgow. Her research is driven by the desire to understand how 19th and 20th century understandings of what it means to be human shaped ideas around human rights and citizenship rights.

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