This week, Dr Umut Ozguc (@Macquarie_Uni) speaks with Marianna Karakoulaki (@Faloulah) in the return of our Thinking Borders series. In this episode, Marianna and Dr. Umut Ozguc discuss border walls, the role of lines in border studies, indigenous knowledges, posthumanism and epistemological blindness and much more.

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Umut Ozguc is a senior lecturer in Politics and International Relations at Macquarie University. She is a critical International Relations scholar whose research focuses on borders and the politics of security. Her work draws on critical border and security studies, human security, International Political Sociology, more-than-human approaches and critical methods in IR. Her research examines the global immobility regime, traditional and emerging border technologies, carceral geographies, and the securitisation of migration. Her current research focuses on AI and automated systems in migration and border governance. Her work includes: Rethinking border walls as fluid meshworks, The world-making power of borders (with A. Jerrems, S. Suliman, C. Agius), and More-than human borders: A new research agenda for posthuman conversations in border studies (with A. Burridge) among others.

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