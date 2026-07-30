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Ukraine’s Outpost – Dnipropetrovsk And The Russian Ukrainian War 9.97MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

This is the first book to analyse the Russian-Ukrainian war considering the role played by the Dnipropetrovsk region as the country’s forpost (outpost) in Russia’s war against Ukraine. In the Soviet Union, Dnipropetrovsk was a closed city due to its large military industrial complex, and it was the world’s biggest producer of nuclear missiles. This book analyses how a city that was once the pride of Soviet power became a bastion of Ukrainian patriotism in the face of Russian military aggression in 2014 and thereafter. Led by Jewish-Ukrainian Russian speakers, the city of Dnipro and the region of Dnipropetrovsk prevented the spread of the Kremlin’s so-called ‘New Russia’ project beyond the Donbas into the heart of Ukraine. This book challenges disinformation and stereotypes which portray Ukraine as a regionally divided country with the military conflict as a ‘civil war’ between Russian and Ukrainian speakers.

Contributors: Olena Andriushchenko, Olena Ishchenko, Nicholas Kyle Kupensky, Ihor Kucheriv, Eugenia Kuznetsova, Kostyantyn Mezentsev, Oleksiy Musiyezdov, Oleh Repan.