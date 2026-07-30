Year One Of A Nation – South Sudan’s Independence 3.37MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The birth of South Sudan in July 2011 was met with jubilation by its citizens. Amidst the celebrations, there was a glimmering sense of hope that the sundering of North and South might act as a beginning from which to establish a prosperous nation. This compendium draws together E-IR’s coverage of the independence of South Sudan, spanning initial reactions in July 2011 to reflections offered a year later.

Contributors: Harry Verhoeven, Rebecca Tynsle, Hagar Taha, Daniel Solomon, John Prendergast, Amanda Hsiao, Jennifer Christian, Peter Run, Nicki Kindersley, John Mukum Mbaku, John Ashworth.