E-International Relations

E-International Relations

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Kowser Ali's avatar
Kowser Ali
3h

A much-appreciated and eye-opening article. Now I hope you show the same courage in writing about Palestinian women and children, slaughtered, orphaned, starved, and buried beneath Gaza’s rubble. The Western-backed Israeli Zionist regime has devastated an entire population while its powerful sponsors preach selectively about humanity and human rights. Silence in the face of Gaza’s destruction is not neutrality it is complicity.

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