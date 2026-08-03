E-International Relations is delighted to share with you a brand new incarnation of the website – e-ir.org – hosted right here on Substack. Make sure you subscribe so you get E-International Relations delivered directly to your inbox, free. As you sign up, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Why the change? The prior version of E-International Relations had been online since November 2007 and we published over 10,000 pieces of content in that time. The old website was built on a heavily modified version of WordPress, an open-source content management system. Over the years our version of the platform had been getting unstable due to its age and technical limitations. Exacerbating our situation, we experienced a wave of serious brute force and cyber attacks, partially because of our profile as a well known online publisher of diverse and often critical views that made us a target of state and non-state groups. These attacks never affected our editorial decisions – however, we had to make a tough call and take the old website offline in August 2026. So, what we would like to communicate to you is the following:

Everything we have published in 2026 is already here, or is scheduled to go online soon. The links will be different, old links will not work. We are sorry about that. We took the decision to build a new site structure, so we cannot preserve/redirect most hyperlinks. If you want to find something, search the title/author name (you can find the search icon on the top menu bar). If you can’t find something via search, see points 2 and 3 below.

The majority of posts from 2024 and 2025 will be migrated no later than 30 September. This will include our scholarly articles, interviews and reviews. Op-eds/topical articles will not be migrated (as they are tied to the time of writing and often age fast). However if you had an op-ed published with us in recent years, why not consider sending us new thoughts on the issue? Our submissions are open, as always. We are undertaking an archive project examining everything published from 2023 and earlier. Content will be migrated and republished (with a new link) before 30 October if we determine that it maintains a high level of scholarly relevance when viewed from a 2026 vantage point. We deeply appreciate the efforts everyone has made in sending us their work over the years and regret that we cannot migrate new versions of everything to the new site. Please be reassured that despite our move, nothing is lost. The old E-International Relations website has been archived and captured in full by the Wayback machine. Just pop the original hyperlink of anything you had bookmarked in the search bar (top of the screen) and it will come up. If you don’t see something you previously wrote/used on e-ir.org by 30th October (when our archive project will conclude) you can update your records to the archived version as noted above. For our more bespoke content: Our open access books are all on the new website. More books are also coming, so stay tuned! And, the Thinking Global podcast is still publishing on your favourite podcast service, archived here, and many more episodes are on the way. Perhaps the biggest news: We are now a reader supported publication. If you can support our work and help us invest in new projects and pay our bills by donating a few bucks a month the subscribe link is here. There is a free tier if you want to read our content and get email updates and our newsletter without donating (that’s fine, of course!).

If you have any concerns please get in touch (here on Suback or by email). Thanks so much for your time and support, and here’s to the next 20 years! With our best wishes – the E-International Relations team.