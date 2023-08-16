About us

E-International Relations is the world’s leading source for International Relations scholarship and insight, reaching over 3 million readers annually via our web, email and social channels. In addition to our daily publications of academic articles, interviews and reviews, we publish open access books and the Thinking Global podcast – all free to access.

Since our founding in 2007, we have operated as a UK-registered non-profit organisation. We follow an impartial editorial stance based on scholarly principles that seeks to provide an open platform to allow our authors the freedom to present expert analysis from the widest range of positions. We do not have any corporate backers/owners, investors, nor do we receive financial backing from other organisations – educational, political or otherwise.

Since 2026 our home has been on Substack. For info on our old website, see here.

E-International Relations is staffed by an all-volunteer team of academics, practitioners and students who contribute their time remotely from locations all over the world. We raise the bulk of our operating budget through donations and from the kindness of our subscribers on Substack. We also run bespoke advertising. As we are volunteers, our costs are modest. However, we do need to raise revenue for licensing (such as images), services, software, technical, design, and regulatory costs that are essential to running our non profit org, developing new projects, and organising our editorial workflow.

Please support our work by subscribing (below) or with a donation.

A little goes a long way, and we deeply appreciate it.

Supporters: The generosity of these fine folk helps us bring E-International Relations to you free of charge: Sungjoon Cho, Dale Edwin Jones, Roberto Duran, Jetta Escher, Theresa Lee, Richard Dean, Shannon Chierichella, MidnightMoon, Diego Echegaray, The Gadfly Doctrine, Jake Whitehill, Messikommer Darize, Armon Hicks, Dr. Guyma Noel, Alex Rondos, Grant Farr – *and a big thanks also to the subscribers who do not wish us to list their names here.

Our team

Editor-in-Chief and Publisher: Stephen McGlinchey

Managing Editor and Co-Editor-in-Chief: Marianna Karakoulaki

Managing Editor and Executive Producer of Thinking Global: Kieran O’Meara

Managing Editors: Farah Saleem Düzakman, Qi Zhang

Editors-at-large: Tusharika Deka, Edoardo Pieroni, Bill Kakenmaster, Raghav Dua

Deputy Editors: Charlotte M. Jones, Lakmalie Wijesinghe, Ridipt Singh



Commissioning Editors: Felipe Crowhurst, Adeleke Olumide Ogunnoiki, Simon Hilditch, Yatana Yamahata, Ayman Triki, Laura Innocenti, Camila Yanez Coello, Minglou Li, Sebastian Boyd, Ibrahim Atta, Kgomotso Komane, Laura Birbalaitė, Luis Octavio dos Santos Gouveia Junior, Isti Marta Sukma, Isabel Veninga, Sofia Rozou, Min Young Park, Ka Hang Wong, Bailey Schwab, Georgia Bandey, Manishita Das, Giorgos Katrantsiotis, Caleb Mills, Charlie Zawadzki, Giorgia Casale, Evin Vinoy, Deniz Gün Eraslan, Daniel Drury, Yana Sadeghi, Arina Singh, Konstantina Oikonomou, Yulia Kiseleva, Martin Duffy, Noor Suwwan, Manishita Das, Zeinab Nikookar, Junxian (Eric) Wang, Alfredo Putrawidjoyo, Dana Koptleuova, Scarlett Vickers, Ollie Bisogni, Kosta Kambouris, Hira Malik, Jude Yeo, Stephen Satkiewicz.

At present we do not have any openings on our team, when we do they will be linked here. Subscribing is the best way to make sure you do not miss any opportunities.

Republication and Permissions

We publish under a Creative Commons CC BY-NC 4.0 license. You are free to republish and/or use our content, in whole or in part, for educational or non-commercial purposes. When doing this, you must:

Provide a full citation (with a hyperlink) to the original Correctly attribute the author(s), Note the extent of any changes that were made, Remove any images and photographs as these are licensed from rights holders for use on E-International Relations only.

If the above are in order there is no need to seek permission / notify us.

Our website articles are registered with the ISSN 2053-8626.

Our e-books are also sold in print, assigned ISBNs, and are catalogued in the British Library.

We do not use DOIs.

For print republication, or any other type of commercial republication (such as a for-profit website), please contact the author(s) and discuss your request directly with them. If you are an author who has had their work published on E-International Relations, our Publishing Agreement should have the answers you need.

If you need something, please message us here or email us.