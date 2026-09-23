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Wahidullah Noorzai | NIDA's avatar
Wahidullah Noorzai | NIDA
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Thank you, Mia. What I find particularly interesting in these cases is that the fall of a strongman does not necessarily mean the fall of the political system that sustained him.

A leader may lose office, leave the country, face legal proceedings, or even become politically isolated, while the networks, institutions, patronage structures, security relationships, and social constituencies that supported his or her power remain in place. In that sense, the more important question is not simply why a strongman falls, but what survives after the fall.

This also creates an important distinction between political collapse and strategic transformation. Removing a central figure can create a political vacuum, but a vacuum is not automatically a transition. If institutions remain weak, power can reorganize around another individual, another faction, or even the same network under a different name.

From a field-informed perspective, I would therefore add another question to the cases you examine: when a powerful leader falls, which capabilities and relationships disappear with that leader, and which ones remain embedded in the system?

That distinction may help explain why “comeback” is possible in some cases—not necessarily as the return of the same person, but as the return of the political structure, interests, or logic that once made that person powerful.

Best regards,

Wahidullah Noorzai

Former Senior Afghan National Police Officer | Field Strategist | Military & Security Analyst

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