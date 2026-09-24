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Wahidullah Noorzai | NIDA's avatar
Wahidullah Noorzai | NIDA
2h

This is an important contribution because it reminds us that before we analyze a phenomenon, we first have to define what we are actually looking at.

From a field perspective, definition is not a purely academic exercise. It shapes observation, influences analysis, and can ultimately affect the response.

Terrorism is a particularly difficult example because the same act can be interpreted differently depending on the actor, context, time, and political framework surrounding it.

That is why I find the critical approach valuable: it forces us to examine not only the phenomenon itself, but also the framework through which we are observing it.

In the field, the first question is often not “What should we do?”

It is: “What exactly are we looking at?”

If the definition is wrong, the analysis can begin on the wrong ground — and everything that follows may be affected.

— Wahidullah Noorzai

Former Senior Military Officer | Field Strategist | Regional Security Analyst

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